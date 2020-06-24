by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

One killed, two injured in twin Ramban mishaps

Ramban: A man was killed while two others were injured in separate road accidents on the NH44 in Ramban district, officials said.

Police officials said that driver of a Srinagar bound vehicle died on spot when the car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Kela Morh in the wee hours at around 04: 25 am today.

 

The deceased was identified as Kehar Singh of Digiana, Jammu. In another mishap, two persons including the driver of the vehicle were injured at Digdol on Tuesday evening.

Officials said that a vehicle TATA Mobile (JK02A-1192) rolled down into a gorge at Digdol last night at around 10.30pm, adding that Police, SDRF and Civil QRT team are on the job—(KNO)

