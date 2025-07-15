Omar releases ‘Valleys of Jammu & Kashmir’, calls for revival of trekking routes

SRINAGAR, JULY 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday unveiled the much-anticipated coffee-table book ‘Valleys of Jammu & Kashmir’ authored by Mahmood A Shah.

The launch, held at a special function here, brought together government officials, tourism stakeholders, and mountain enthusiasts.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which the book is being released. “Unfortunately, we are releasing the book at a time when we can’t travel to these trekking sites, as several spots had to be closed (after the Pahalgam terror attack),” Omar said. “I hope these routes reopen — it is my wish and effort — but the decision is not in our hands. Gradually, these should at least be made accessible to locals, even if tourists can’t go for now.”

Omar said there was a need to modernise the way such guides are accessed. “If we want this book to make an impact, we should digitise it. A trekker can’t carry a coffee-table book, but they can access an app,” he said, stressing the importance of expanding the tourism focus. “We cannot keep tourism confined to a few places. Adventure tourism is the way forward. We need to highlight and market these trekking routes to attract global tourists, especially from countries with no negative advisories.”

Calling for preservation and promotion of the region’s historic trekking routes, he said these trails, connecting Jammu with Kashmir and Kashmir with Ladakh, are not just physical pathways, but cultural corridors of heritage and sustainable tourism.

Mahmood A Shah, the author and patron of the J&K Mountaineering and Adventure Club (JKMAC), said the work encapsulates over two decades of mountain expeditions.

“This book is a 20-year summation of the mountains, though we began compiling it in 2019,” said Shah, who is also the Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited. “We’ve included GPS coordinates and altitudes with each photo, along with rich descriptions. It’s meant to entice people into the mountains,” he added.

Highlighting the book’s unique value, Shah added that it is aimed at a niche audience. “There’s a dearth of authentic resources for serious trekkers. This book is not just about exploration — it’s about reviving tourism and generating livelihoods in these remote areas,” he said.

Advisor to the CM, Nasir Wani, echoed the sentiment, pointing to a positive trend in adventure tourism. “There was a lull, but it’s good to note that trekking activities have revived,” Wani remarked. “We didn’t have documented coordinates before, but now we do — and this will benefit both local and visiting mountaineers.”

Well-known hotelier Mushtaq Chaya was also present at the function.