Kashmir
Omar, Mehbooba booked under PSA
SRINAGAR : Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were on Thursday night booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), barely hours before their six-month-long “preventive detention” was to come to an end.
Earlier in the day, the PSA was also slapped on two political stalwarts from NC and its arch-rival PDP.
A magistrate accompanied by a police officer arrived at Hari Nivas where 49-year-old Omar has been detained since August 5, the day the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and also announced its bifurcation into two union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
He was handed over a warrant issued under the PSA, a law which was enacted by his grandfather Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah in 1978 initially to check timber smuggling.
The PSA, which came handy for police force to book separatists and militant sympathisers, has two sections — ‘public order’ and ‘threat to security of the state’. The former allows detention without trial for six months and the latter for two years.
Omar, who has been junior foreign minister and commerce minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, was served with a three-page dossier in which he was alleged to have made statements in the past which were “subversive” in nature.
Similarly, the magistrate and a police officer visited Mehbooba Mufti at the government accommodation, which had been converted into a subsidiary jail, and was handed over the dossier in which her statements from 2010 were cited as reasons for keeping her in detention.
Mufti’s PDP was an ally of the BJP from 2014 and the two had formed a government in the erstwhile state till 2018 when the BJP suddenly withdrew its support and governor’s rule was imposed.
Iltija, the daughter of Mufti, said their lives resemble an ‘Orwellian dystopia’ where the establishment brooks no dissent or difference of opinion.
“A government that shows utter disregard for our Constitution and is willing to sacrifice values of equality, fraternity and social justice at the altar of power,” she said.
National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, who wields a support base in downtown city, was served with a PSA notice by the authorities.
Similarly, senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani was booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Kashmir
92% revenue records digitized in JK: Kotwal
Jammu, Feb 6: Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal today said that 92 per cent revenue records in Jammu & Kashmir have been digitized, assuring that the Government was taking all possible measures to bring vibrancy in the department—which is considered as backbone of the administration.
Speaking to several delegations during a Public Grievance Camp here today, Kotwal said that there are about 6.6 crore revenue documents and 55,000 revenue maps in Jammu and Kashmir—which need to be scanned, digitized and updated. He said that in order to speedily complete computerization of revenue records, early completion of writing and computerization of Jamabandis officers of the Revenue Department have been directed to club the Phase-II and Phase-III of DILRMP for the completion of 100 % work by March 2021.
He said that the scanned revenue, land documents would also be available at Tehsil Level Record Rooms so that public can have access to those documents.
He informed that 92 per cent of revenue records of Jammu and Kashmir have been scanned whereas 95 per cent of the Cadastral Maps (Massavis) have also been scanned so far.
Kotwal informed that as directed by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, the Department of Revenue was making every possible step to make Data Centre of J&K ready by 31st March. He said that the department was also working for creation of Disaster Recovery Centre making it functional before June 2020.
“We now have a vital work of registration to carry out. For effective working of newly created registration offices, officers have been directed to go for the computerization of the registration process and posting of staff for registration offices,” he said. He said that Rs 24. crores have been released for the computerization of the registration system while as DPR, estimating the cost of Rs 48 crore have been formulated.
The Principal Secretary said that 28 Sub-Registers would be posted on regular basis and the registration process would be done on monthly and hassle-free basis.
The process of digitization of land records is being carried out under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).
The project aims to provide computerized management of the land records and their digital maintenance would make it easier and quicker to obtain updated land revenue records.
“We are working on the shortcomings and more manpower is tasked to complete the work,” he said, adding that the pace of the work at Central Record Room (CRR) Srinagar also called Muhafiz Khana of the Revenue Department has also picked up its pace. Likewise, Central Record Room Jammu under DILRMP has been carrying out computerized management of the land records and ensuring digital maintenance of the vital documents.
Pertinently DILMRP, a centrally funded project, was started in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 for having access to transparent land records. The twin capitals were taken first for digitization. The programme involves three phases. Phase I of the programme includes Jammu and Srinagar. Phase II involves Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kargil, Udhampur, Leh, Doda, Bandipora and Rajouri. In phase III, Kathua, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Reasi, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kupwara, Kishtwar and Samba are to be taken.
Kashmir
Funding case:Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Er Rashid
New Delhi, Feb 6: Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail application of former independent MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, arrested in a case related to funding activities in the Valley.
Popularly known as Rashid Engineer, he was a legislator from the Langate Assembly seat in north Kashmir and is the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in the case.
Special Judge Praveen Kumar rejected the application saying the prosecution has successfully established that “there exists reasonable grounds to believe the accusations against the accused are prima facie true”.
Rashid was arrested on August 9 last year, since he was unable to give any convincing answers to the questions, the NIA had said.
Kashmir
Govt imposes permanent ban on illegal mining in Lethpora
Pulwama, Feb 6: District Administration Pulwama has ordered a permanent ban on mining of all sorts over Kahcharai land at Lethpora with immediate effect.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer today said that the mining in the area not only cause loss to mineral deposits but also destroy the natural beauty of the area. He Stressed for adopting zero tolerance against illegal mining and asked the concerned to act tough against the violators. He added that the move comes following numerous complaints by locals that widespread illegal mining is being under taken by various unscrupulous elements in the area which causes nuisance to the local residents. He also said that specific task forces have been constituted to stop illegal mining in the area.
Latest News
Detention without charges worst abomination in democracy: Chidambaram on PSA on Omar, Mehbooba
NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Government for invoking the Public Safety Act against former...
Only one-way traffic to continue on highway
SRINAGAR: Only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the road connecting Kashmir valley with...
US diplomat hold classified briefing with lawmakers on Kashmir, Afghanistan
A top American diplomat on Thursday held a classified briefing for the members of the House of Representatives on Kashmir...
Kashmir with India physically, not emotionally: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tore into the government Friday for deciding to keep two senior Kashmir leaders in detention...