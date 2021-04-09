Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID19

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19.

“For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc..” Omar said in a tweet.

, Omar on Wednesday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

Farooq Abdullah who tested positive last week was discharged on Wednesday from SKIMS as doctors were of the opinion that he could recover at home since all his parameters were fine, they said.

However, he will continue to remain in self-isolation at his residence for some time.