Kashmir
Not ready for politics: Iltija Mufti
New Delhi, Feb 18: Iltija Mufti, daughter of detained former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said she is not yet ready to join politics.
Speaking at the Indian Women’s Press Corps here, Iltija said she doesn’t think she will be a good politician. She said her mother wants to keep a check on what she speaks.
“I am not ready for politics,” she said. “I don’t think I will be a good politician.”
Hitting out at the Centre for banning social media in Kashmir, she said it is “absurd” that Kashmiris are not allowed to access social media.
The J&K government has banned all social media sites in Kashmir to “curb their misuse for propagating rumours and false information”.
On Monday, the J&K police said it has registered an FIR against social media users who defied government orders and misused social media platforms.
“I will go to Kashmir and use VPN, let them slap an FIR on me,” she asserted.
She said former Chief Ministers, her mother and Omar Abdullah, acted as a buffer in Kashmir which the government has removed by abrogating Article 370.
She dared Home Minister Amit Shah to go to Kashmir.
“People are angry, if Home Minister Amit Shah walks on the streets in Kashmir, I will salute him,” Iltija said.
She said Kashmiris should sue the Modi government. She said her faith in the Indian judicial system has been shaken and she said she could even approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
“I think the government should be sued, when British left India, they bled us dry. We should demand compensation. We have lost Rs 18,000 crore,” she said. “Don’t mind approaching the international court. If we can’t rely on Indian courts where can we go?”
Iltija questioned the BJP and said if the party feels her mother is anti- national why did they enter into an alliance with her party in 2014.
“Was the BJP sleeping?” she asked. “Was it in coma?” She said the BJP had struck an alliance with the PDP and said that it will not touch Article 370.
She said people in Jammu are also unhappy with the abrogation of Article 370 and claimed that if elections are held in Jammu right now the BJP would be wiped out.
She said that her loyalty is with the country and not with the BJP. “If speaking against the BJP makes me anti-national, I don’t mind being called one,” she said.
Iltija asked that “if Kashmir has gravitated towards Pakistan in the past seven months, then who is to be blamed?” IANS
Kashmir
Delimitation exercise: Wait till JK elects LA: Soz to Centre
Srinagar, Feb 18: Former Union minister Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday said the Centre should undertake the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir only after the Union Territory elects a legislative assembly to prevent arbitrary distribution of seats. The Congress leader’s remarks came a day after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora named Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for the proposed Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir.
“The Union Home Ministry has prioritised to institute Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission. This is on expected lines,” Soz said in a statement here. On the provision for increasing the number of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the J-K Reorganisation Act, 2019, he said, “The implication lies in the distribution of seats between Jammu and Kashmir.”
“In my opinion, the best course available to Union Home Ministry is to wait for a democratically elected Legislative Assembly, where the subject will be discussed to be followed by the decision. Otherwise, the system can suffer considerable tension,” he added. Soz appealed to the people of Kashmir to put forth their arguments for a fair share of the assembly seats for the valley in a democratic and constitutional manner.
“They will succeed that way only. I want to remind the people that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, which forbade delimitation till 2031, is no longer in existence,” he said. According to the J-K Reorganisation Act, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will have seven more seats after the delimitation exercise. Before Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act in August last year, the effective strength of the Assembly was 87, including four seats falling in Ladakh region which is now a separate Union Territory without a legislature. Twenty-four seats of the Assembly continue to remain vacant as they fall under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Kashmir
NIA files chargesheet against 2 LeT militants
Jammu, Feb 18: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, who were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg last year.
The charge sheet was filed against Khalil Ahmad Kayani, 34, and Mohammad Nazeem, 23, both residents of Tedaban village under Khurshidabad tehsil of Pakistan administered Kashmir’s Haveli Farwad Kahuta district, at an NIA special court in Jammu.
“The case is related to the arrest of the two accused near Nilkanth Nala approximately 700 metres on the Indian side of LoC in Gulmarg Sector of district Baramulla and recovery of arms, ammunition, grenades, IED material, including explosives and detonators, Pakistan-made medicine and eatable items etc from the forest area near LoC, at their instance by the Indian Army on 21.08.2019,” a spokesperson of the agency said.
The spokesperson said their investigation has revealed that Kayani and Nazeem were in contact with their LeT handler and the Pakistani army in PaK.
“They were engaged in the task of concealing arms, ammunitions, explosives across the LoC in the forest area of the Indian territory for the use by Pakistani terrorists to carry out the terrorist activities in India further investigation is continued in the case,” the spokesperson said.
The official said they were booked under section 120B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), sections 13, 18, 20, 23 and 39 of UA(P) Act, section 7 and 25 of arms act, sections 4 and 5 of explosives substances act and sections 3 and 3A of Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005.
Kashmir
Shortage of nurses takes heavy toll on healthcare system in Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 17: Healthcare system is at the verge of collapse as government is dragging its feet to fill up the vacancies of nurses in major hospitals across the valley.
According to the data of Government Medical College, Srinagar, all the associated hospitals in the valley presently run with only 800 nurses against a sanctioned strength of 3000 to 4000.
Of the 800 nurses, only 500 are permanent and rest are working on contractual basis.
An official of Government Medical College, Srinagar, said the nursing staff posts were created in early 80’s, when these hospitals were established.
“The creation of posts is directly proportional to the bed strength. However, with the increasing bed strength in the hospitals, the staff has remained the same and the new recruitment has been done purely on contract basis,” he said.
The official noted that ideally as per the Indian Nursing Council (INC), the nurse-patient ratio should be 1:4 in the casualty wards, 1:3 for general wards and 1:5 for district hospitals.
However, the situation on ground is completely different. Sample this: In a 50 bedded ward of SMHS Hospital, there are only two nurses available to attend to the patients during night time.
Similarly, in the pediatric ward of GP Pant Hospital, which mostly remains fully booked, the ratio should be around 1:1. But there are only four nurses available.
Two of them attend to the newborns on 12 ventilators whereas the remaining two cater to non-ventilator side which sees around 30 neonatal patients every day.
Adding to the apathy is the fact that the posts are advertised on contractual basis that too when there is a crisis, said the official.
Director Health Kashmir Sameer Mattoo said the vacancies are repeatedly advertised when there is a dearth of staff. “Patient care has been our priority. These posts are filled up as soon as there is a shortage of staff,” he said.