Not just in Kashmir, JioFiber not working in others states too

JioFiber is down in Kashmir from Monday afternoon and the problem seems not just limited to the valley only as many other subscribers from other states of India too are complaining of it. .

Users on Twitter have been tagging the JioCare Twitter handle to complain about the service outage. They say that the JioFiber is not working since 3:30 pm.

Down detector is also showing that the service is down. The maximum number of reports on the portal came around 4 pm to 5 pm. As per the live outage map, the problem with the Jio Fiber service is prevalent in J&K, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The service is also facing some hiccups in the adjoining areas.

One user on Twitter tagged JioCare saying that the internet is down for the last two hours and the Jio STB is showing a blinking red light. Another user wrote that the JioFiber suddenly stopped working even though the plan is active. Numerous users complaints talked about the blinking red light in the router and not being able to connect to JioCare through the phone.

Apologize for the inconvenience caused to you. We are currently experiencing temporary issues with data services in your area which will be resolved asap. Request you to please bear with us – Sangita — JioCare (@JioCare) June 22, 2020

JioCare is asking most of the users to DM their JioFiber service ID and registered number to help them assist with their problem. However, it told some users that JioFiber connectivity is temporarily impacted due to an outage in their area. It also said that they are working to get this fixed as soon as possible