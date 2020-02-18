Latest News
‘Not just an MP, but a Pak proxy…’: Congress MP backs deportation of Debbie Abrahams
Congress Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday backed the deportation of British MP Debbie Abrahams.
“The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with e Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted,” he wrote on Twitter.
Fellow party member Shashi Tharoor however had a different reaction. He slammed the government, wondering why it was scared of critics, if the situation in Kashmir was normal.
“…conduct really unworthy of a democracy and guaranteed to give us a far worse press than if she had been admitted. Govt claims situation is normal in Kashmir. Why is the govt then so scared of critics?” he wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Abrahams’ e-visa was canceled so she was not allowed entry in Delhi today after she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am on Monday. As she explains on Twitter, “I was planning to visit Indian family in Delhi accompanied by my Indian aide”.
The British lawmaker’s e-visa was reportedly issued last October, and was valid until October 2020.
According to a report by The Print however, sources in the immigration department claimed that while her visa had been valid till October, it had been cancelled.
“She was also informed about the same, well in advance, via an email,” they told the publication.
Abrahams for her part denies these claims. When contacted, she told PTI she “had not received any emails before February 13”. After that, she had been travelling and was away from office.
In a Twitter post she also added that she had become a politician “to promote social justice & human rights FOR ALL.”
“I will continue to challenge my own Government & others while injustice & abuse is unchecked,” she wrote.
Latest News
Pakistan violates ceasefire at Shahpur, Kirni sectors
Srinagar, February 18: Pakistani army on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.
This comes days after a 60-year-old civilian was killed and three others were injured in Pakistani firing at the LoC in the Shahpur sector of Poonch on February 14.
According to details, firing which started in the morning, is still going on from both sides. The Pakistan army targeted Indian defence positions and civilian areas with long-range mortars.
Sources said Indian army is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression.
On Friday night (Feb 14), three houses were partially damaged in shelling by Pakistani Army in the Hira Nagar sector of the Kathua district in J&K.
Latest News
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes then why not play cricket’: Shoaib Akhtar on India-Pakistan bilateral series
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar batted for the resumption of India-Pakistan cricketing ties. Akhtar minced no words in criticizing all stakeholders for the long gap between an India and Pakistan bilateral series.
The last time an India-Pakistan bilateral series took place was in 2012-13 when Pakistan travelled to India for a three-match ODI series. Even that happened after a gap of 5 years. The last time these two countries played a Test match was back in 2007. Both the countries, however, have been facing each other regularly in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.
“We can play Davis Cup, we can play Kabaddi with each other then what’s wrong with cricket? I understand India can’t come to Pakistan, Pakistan can’t go to India but we play Asia Cup, Champions Trophy on neutral venues, can’t we do the same for bilateral series?” Akhtar asked in his youtube channel.
“We are one of the best hospitable nations in the world and India have seen it first hands. Ask the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar we love them like anything. Cricket should not get affected by the differences between us. Hopefully, India and Pakistan can play a bilateral series soon and it’s important for both countries to have a tough competition between them,” he added.
Akhtar also suggested neutral venues for an India vs Pakistan bilateral series.
“Pakistan is a very safe place to travel. India’s Kabaddi team came, they got a lot of love, Bangladesh came to play Test cricket. But if there are still doubts then I suggest neutral venues,” Akhtar said.
The Rawalpindi express also went on to say state that all ties should be cut off if India and Pakistan cannot play cricket.
“If you want to cut the ties then stop the trade, stop playing Kabaddi. Why only cricket? Whenever it’s cricket we make it political, it is very disappointing. We eat onions and tomatoes, we exchange pleasantries then why can’t we play cricket?” He added.
Commenting on the importance of the India-Pakistan bilateral series, Akhtar said it is better for cricket and also for business. “It’s very important for India and Pakistan to play because it earns revenue, it brings the fans, it inspires and it also keeps the healthy rivalry going. We get to see new players who can handle this pressure. I urge everyone to come forward and make India-Pakistan bilateral series possible,” he said.
Recently, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had also thrown his weight behind India-Pakistan bilateral series.
“I remember playing against Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series. These days yeah, there has not been enough of that. But these things are not in our hands. We play cricket for the love of the sport. We cannot choose which country to play against ourselves. But what I can say is that the more India v Pakistan cricket there is, the better it is for the sport,” Yuvraj told Sports360.
Latest News
Bill Gates warns coronavirus may kill over 10 million people in Africa
US billionaire and software developer Bill Gates has warned that the coronavirus epidemic could overwhelm the health services of Africa and trigger a pandemic which may lead to 10 million deaths in the continent.
The Microsoft founder and philanthropist was speaking at the annual meeting of an American scientific society in Seattle, Washington, amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
As Gates was speaking, news broke that the first case of coronavirus had been confirmed on the continent, as a person in Cairo, Egypt, tested positive for the disease.
“This is a huge challenge,” Gates said. “We’ve always known that the potential for either a naturally caused or intentionally caused pandemic is one of the few things that could disrupt health systems, economies and cause more than 10 million excess deaths.”
“This disease, if it’s in Africa, is more dramatic than if it’s in China,” noting that he was “not trying to minimize what’s going on in China in any way.”
There are now fears that the disease could spread to sub-Saharan Africa where it could spark an uncontrollable outbreak, with health services unable to monitor or control the virus.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the charitable foundation that he and his wife, Melinda Gates, established in 2000, recently committed $100 million to fighting the coronavirus.
As of Sunday, the death toll in mainland China reached 1,770, up by 105 from the previous day, while there were 2,048 new cases, bringing the total count to 70,548.
Over 500 cases have been confirmed outside China, mostly of people who traveled from Chinese cities, with five deaths in Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and France.
Chinese authorities say the stabilization in the number of new cases is a sign that measures they have taken to halt the spread of the disease are having an effect. However, epidemiologists and economists warn optimism that the disease might be under control is premature.
Chinese leaders already were struggling to shore up economic growth that slowed to 6.1 percent last year due to weak consumer demand and a trade war with the US. Some economists, citing industry surveys and other data, say real growth already was much weaker than that.
Latest News
