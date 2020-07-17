Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday assured that “not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world” as he interacted with the Indian Army and ITBP personnel at Lukung in Ladakh.

He also said that talks between India and China on border dispute are underway but added that the extent of the success, however, “cannot be guaranteed”.

“Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world,” Singh said and added, “If solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better”.

The Lukung post is in the northwestern side of lake, 43 km by road from the Finger 4 area, where the troops of India and China are in the process of disengagement. Lukung is a combined post, where the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are stationed.

The Defence Minister also paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops Patrolling Post 14 on the Line of Actual Control in Galwan valley on June 15.

Referring to the martyred soldiers, he said, “I am happy to meet you all but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them”.

Further, in his address, Rajnath Singh said India is the only country in the world that has given a message of peace to the world.

“We have never attacked a nation and have never staked claim to any country’s land. India believes in the message – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (world is one family),” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“We do not want unrest, we want peace. It has not been our nature to hurt any country’s pride. If any attempt is made to hurt India’s pride, it won’t be tolerated… we will give a befitting reply,” Singh said.

“We are proud of our army. I feel proud as I stand among our jawans. Our jawans have laid their lives for the country. All 130 crore Indians are saddened by the loss,” he added.

Rajnath Singh was also accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane.

Following the address, Singh reached Srinagar where he will review the situation at the borders and also visit forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir, his office informed.