No space for third party to intervene: China on Ladakh a day after Indo-US deal

A day after the 2+2 dialogue between India and US in which the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extended strong support for India’s efforts to defend its sovereignty, China responded by saying that boundary question is a bilateral matter and there is no space for a third party to intervene.

China said that the development of bilateral ties between countries should not infringe upon legitimate rights and interests of a third party and should be conducive to regional peace, stability and development.

“The boundary question is a bilateral matter between China and India. The two sides have been discussing disengagement and de-escalation in the border areas through diplomatic and military channels. China and India have the wisdom and ability to handle their differences properly. There’s no space for a third party to intervene,” said a statement released by the Chinese Embassy.

“The ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’ proposed by the US is to stir up confrontation among different groups and blocs and to stoke geopolitical competition, in a bid to maintain the dominance of the US, organize closed and exclusive ideological cliques,” it said.

Addressing the media after the 2+2 dialogue, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Today is a great opportunity for two great democracies to grow closer. We have a lot to discuss today, from cooperating on defeating the pandemic that originated in Wuhan to confronting Chinese Communist Party’s threats to security & freedom, to promoting peace, stability throughout the region.”

“U.S and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats & not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we’ve expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in Indian ocean,” he said.

In a significant development towards strengthening the bilateral ties, both the countries signed the crucial Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA).

Next month, Quad is set for the naval exercise in Malabar coast which will be joined by Australia for the first time, a significant development towards strengthening relations in Indian Ocean countries.