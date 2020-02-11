Connect with us

No restrictions on visit of any Indian citizen to J&K: Home Ministry

Press Trust of India

Published

🕒 11 hours ago  

on

IST

There are no restrictions on visit of any Indian citizen to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In response to a question seeking to know the time by which the government proposes to allow Indian delegates to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha that there are no restrictions on any Indian citizen to visit the Union Territory.

On the question of visit of foreign ambassadors there, the minister said a visit of heads of 15 Missions to Jammu and Kashmir was organised on January 9-10 “in view of requests received from foreign Missions based in Delhi with a view to have better understanding of the situation in the UT.”

 

As per report, a group of resident Heads of Missions (HoMs) from 15 countries — Argentina, Bangladesh, Fiji, Guyana, Maldives, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Peru, South Korea, Togo, the United States and Vietnam — visited Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Reddy said.

They met civil administration, political leaders, representatives of the civil society including youth from different ethnic, religious and socio-economic communities, representatives of mainstream media from Kashmir, and the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, he said.

“During their visit, the HoMs interacted freely, met different people and could see the prevailing normalcy in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The HoMs welcomed the organisation of the visit and acknowledged the prevailing normalcy in UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” Reddy said.

The minister said a select group of countries representing different geographical regions were invited for the visit to the UT in order to maintain the group size manageable and broad-based.

“The HoMs of some of the European Union countries welcomed the initiative but regretted that they won’t be able to visit the UT due to short notice. They, however, expressed interest to visit Jammu and Kashmir at a later date,” he said.

Press Trust of India

PTI ! We bring the World to you...

I love you, Kejriwal tells people of Delhi after AAP sweeps assembly polls

Agencies

Published

11 hours ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

New Delhi, February 11: A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP’s landslide win as a victory of India.

“I love you,” Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers at the AAP’s headquarters in the national capital.

According to latest trends, AAP is leading in 63 out of 70 assembly seats while the BJP is ahead in seven constituencies.

 

“It is a victory of the people of Delhi who considered me their son… Lord Hanuman has blessed us. May God give us more strength to serve people of Delhi,” he said.

He said the “politics of work” has taken birth in Delhi and the AAP’s victory is of the entire country.

“Bharat mata ki jai…Inquilab zindabad,” Kejriwal said as he started addressing the supporters.

‘Humbly accept people’s mandate’

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari conceded defeat in a tweet he posted on Tuesday evening as trends showed AAP’s sweeping victory.  

His tweet said: “Thank you to all the voters of Delhi. Thank you to all the workers for their hard work… We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Delhi.  Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal Ji,” he said. 

He said later at a press conference that it was not in fact a rejection of the BJP because the party’s vote share had in fact gone up.

He also said that said the party would review its performance.

“Delhi must have given mandate after careful thinking. Our vote percentage has increased from 32 per cent to around 38 per cent. Delhi did not reject us and the increase (in vote share) is a good sign for us,” he told reporters.

He said the BJP hopes that there would be less blame game and more work in the national capital and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s victory in the polls.

After winning the Patparganj seat, AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of indulging in the politics of hate.

“We indulge in politics of development not politics of hate. We’re against the roadblock in Shaheen Bagh as we were earlier,” he said.

The Congress, which drew a blank these elections—much like the 2015 assembly elections—had conceded earlier in the day. 

Congress party’s Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said at a press conference the party leaders address earlier in the day that the party would now focus on reviving itself.  

 “We respect the verdict of the people Congress lost the election today. We accept the results with humility. There was a strong polarisation in Delhi. The result is also due to that. Every election is a test of democracy,” he said.

“We dedicate ourselves to revive the Congress party. At the same time, we are happy that the most toxic election campaign unleashed by the Prime Minister and Home Minister led by the BJP, is defeated today. That is the message people of Delhi have given today. We are quite sure that we will work hard and come back that’s our promise in this hour of defeat.”

 Echoing him, Congress’s Delhi president Subhash Chopra said: “Both parties successfully polarised the election. All claims of BJP that the Home Minister was making of winning 48 seats, have fallen flat on the ground. The results reflect that people of Delhi can never go with communal force”. Talking about Congress’ three terms in Delhi, Chopra recalled the work done by Congress chief minister, the late Sheila Dixit, he said “We feel that the kind of work we did in Delhi, they cannot even imagine. But it is people’s mandate that they have won. They successfully showcased their work through their election campaign as expensive as Rs 3,192 crore and convinced people but the reality is that all flyovers, Metro and other development work has been done by the Congress party.

“Delhi has suffered in last five years, especially students, whether it is Jamia, JNU or Gargi College where outsiders molested girls. Our girls are not safe inside the college premises. Where is home minister, central government and where was the Chief Minister of Delhi?” Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said “This mandate and message of people of Delhi is definitely against us but it is also against the communal leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. People have rejected their ideology.” “People of Delhi have given their mandate against the Congress party. We accept the mandate and their message with humility. We repeat in our heart the pledge to reboot the Congress party and assure our party workers that we will keep a vigil on Delhi’s structural development, water and electricity, unemployment and the economy. We will keep a watch and will keep giving constructive feedback to the ruling party.”

‘Congratulations’

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed the Delhi Assembly poll results indicated “winds of change” were blowing in the country, and said the BJP tried to “polarise” voters but failed.

“The Delhi poll results indicate ‘winds of change’ blowing in the country. The results are not surprising to me,” Pawar told reporters here.

The BJP, as usual, played the “communal card to polarise votes”, but failed, the former Union minister said.

“The Delhi Assembly poll contest was only between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, hence one might claim that the saffron party’s vote share is soaring,” he added.

Earlier, Pawar took to twitter to congratulate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on victory in the polls.

“Congratulations to Shri. Arvind Kejariwal ji and Aam Admi Party workers for achieving a ‘Sweeping Victory’ in the Delhi Assembly Polls!” he tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said “Jan Ki Baat” won over ‘Mann Ki Baat’, an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to it, Thackeray said: “The people of Delhi have chosen ‘Jan Ki Baat’ over ‘Mann Ki Baat’. There is a (BJP-led central) government in Delhi with so-called nationalistic views, which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi Assembly polls but failed before the broom.”

“Kejriwal was termed as a terrorist. Instead of focusing on local issues, they (BJP) tried to bring in international issues and change people’s minds, but failed.

The people of Delhi have stood firmly behind Kejriwal for his honesty and willingness to work for their betterment,” Thackeray said without taking BJP’s name.

“There were some people who were under the illusion that they are the only ones who love the nation while all political opponents are anti-nationals. The people of Delhi have shown such people their place,” the Shiv Sena chief said. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Kejriwal for AAP’s “resounding victory” in assembly elections, saying let it be a harbinger for inclusive politics in the country.

“Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country,” he tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from her mother’s handle on Tuesday saying it was a defeat of “divisive” politics. 

“On behalf of Ms Mufti, I’d like to congratulate @ArvindKejriwal for his spectacular victory & especially Dilliwallahs for rejecting vitriolic divisive politics & voting on real issues instead,” Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from her mother’s handle on Tuesday.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement about Shaheen Bagh protests, she said, “Those exhorting Dilliwallahs to send a current got electrocuted themselves & that too at high voltage.”

12 injured in bus-truck collision in Samba

Press Trust of India

Published

2 days ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

At least 12 people were injured on Monday when a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The bus was on its way to Jammu from Kathua district and collided with the truck near Gagwal, a police official said.

He said the injured, all travelling in the bus, were taken to a local hospital. Four of them were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

 
OSCAR WINNERS 2020: SEE THE FULL LIST-‘Parasite’ Makes Oscar History With Best Picture Win

Agencies

Published

2 days ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:

Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY

Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY

 

Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES

Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees:

Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES

Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNER

Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:

Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET

Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY

Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN

Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger in JUDY – WINNER

Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:

Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL

Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT

Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN

Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL

Best animated feature film of the year nominees:

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I LOST MY BODY

Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

KLAUS

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

MISSING LINK

Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

TOY STORY 4 – WINNER

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Achievement in cinematography nominees:

THE IRISHMAN

Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER

Lawrence Sher

THE LIGHTHOUSE

Jarin Blaschke

1917 – WINNER

Roger Deakins

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Robert Richardson

Achievement in costume design nominees:

THE IRISHMAN

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

JOJO RABBIT

Mayes C. Rubeo

JOKER

Mark Bridges

LITTLE WOMEN – WINNER

Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Arianne Phillips

Achievement in directing nominees:

THE IRISHMAN

Martin Scorsese

JOKER

Todd Phillips

1917

Sam Mendes

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – WINNER

Bong Joon Ho

Best documentary feature nominees:

AMERICAN FACTORY – WINNER

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

THE CAVE

Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY

Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

FOR SAMA

Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

HONEYLAND

Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best documentary short subject nominees:

IN THE ABSENCE

Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) – WINNER

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

LIFE OVERTAKES ME

John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN

Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

WALK RUN CHA-CHA

Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Achievement in film editing nominees:

FORD V FERRARI – WINNER

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

THE IRISHMAN

Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT

Tom Eagles

JOKER

Jeff Groth

PARASITE

Yang Jinmo

Best international feature film of the year nominees:

CORPUS CHRISTI

Poland

Directed by Jan Komasa

HONEYLAND

North Macedonia

Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

LES MISÉRABLES

France

Directed by Ladj Ly

PAIN AND GLORY

Spain

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

PARASITE – WINNER

South Korea

Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling nominees:

BOMBSHELL – WINNER

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

JOKER

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

JUDY

Jeremy Woodhead

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) nominees:

JOKER – WINNER

Hildur Guðnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN

Alexandre Desplat

MARRIAGE STORY

Randy Newman

1917

Thomas Newman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) nominees:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from TOY STORY 4

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from ROCKETMAN – WINNER

Music by Elton John

Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” from BREAKTHROUGH

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” from FROZEN II

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from HARRIET

Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best motion picture of the year nominees:

FORD V FERRARI

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

THE IRISHMAN

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

JOJO RABBIT

Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, Producers

JOKER

Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

LITTLE WOMEN

Amy Pascal, Producer

MARRIAGE STORY

Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

PARASITE – WINNER

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Achievement in production design nominees:

THE IRISHMAN

Production Design: Bob Shaw

Set Decoration: Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT

Production Design: Ra Vincent

Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917

Production Design: Dennis Gassner

Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNER

Production Design: Barbara Ling

Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

PARASITE

Production Design: Lee Ha Jun

Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best animated short film nominees:

DCERA (DAUGHTER)

Daria Kashcheeva

HAIR LOVE – WINNER

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

KITBULL

Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

MEMORABLE

Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

SISTER

Siqi Song

Best live action short film nominees:

BROTHERHOOD

Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB

Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW – WINNER

Marshall Curry

SARIA

Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A SISTER

Delphine Girard

Achievement in sound editing nominees:

FORD V FERRARI – WINNER

Donald Sylvester

JOKER

Alan Robert Murray

1917

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Wylie Stateman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Matthew Wood and David Acord

Achievement in sound mixing nominees:

AD ASTRA

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

FORD V FERRARI

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

JOKER

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 – WINNER

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Achievement in visual effects nominees:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

THE LION KING

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 – WINNER

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay nominees:

THE IRISHMAN

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT – WINNER

Screenplay by Taika Waititi

JOKER

Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN

Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES

Written by Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay nominees:

KNIVES OUT

Written by Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY

Written by Noah Baumbach

1917

Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Written by Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – WINNER

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Story by Bong Joon Ho

