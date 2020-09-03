No posts of teachers pending with us: JKSSB

Jammu: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has clarified that at present there are no posts of teachers lying pending with the Board as also no fresh indent for the above mentioned or any other posts of Teachers have been received from the indenting department, till date.

Refuting a news item captioned “Over 5,000 teaching posts lying vacant in School Education Department. MHRD directs to expedite the selection process” found in circulation in the media, particularly social media, the Board clarified that the news report is not only factually incorrect but misleading and motivated also.

It said the Department of School Education referred 2154 posts in the year 2017 vide letter no.EDU-I/322/2009 dated 15-12-2017 with 2154 posts of General Line Teacher, Science/Math Teacher &Urdu Teacher for 14 districts (Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi & Rajouri) to the J&KSSB for recruitment in accordance with rules.

Subsequently, the said posts of Teachers were advertised item wise by JKSSB vide Advertisement notice no. 06 of 2017 (Item no. 1-42) for the above-mentioned District cadres. The J&KSSB conducted examination of the eligible candidates and finalised the selection list in respect of 2154 posts which was published on official website of JKSSB (www.jkssb.nic.in).

Thereafter, after completion of the formalities, the recommendation was forwarded to the indenting Department (School Education Department) in the month of March, 2019.

“At present there are no posts of teachers lying pending with the JKSSB. Moreover, no fresh indent for the above mentioned or any other posts of Teachers have been received from the indenting department, till date” the Board informed.