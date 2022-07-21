Srinagar: Mudasir Ahmad Lone from Baramulla had many options after completing his Master’s in Sociology.

He rejected all the offers from NGOs and private companies and decided to start something of his own to generate employment.

After months of research, he finally set up a sheep farming unit. Today he is employing eight people.

“Government is giving all the support in terms of finances, which makes it easy for a person to set up his or her unit. It is my second year in this business and I am gradually making some profit in it,” she said.

Educated youth are trying entrepreneurship not only to earn livelihood but also generate employment for others.

From bee-keeping, fish farming, and fashion design to mushroom culture and lavender farming, scores of the youth set up their units to earn a livelihood.

Jammu and Kashmir government has distributed Rs 1,840.15 crore to 53,299 beneficiaries through various banks to encourage self-employment.

Document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that against the target of Rs.982.57 Crore covering over 42,658 beneficiaries, the government has sanctioned Rs.1,840.15 Crore in favor of 53,299 beneficiaries under various Employment Generation Schemes.

This included Rs.1,337.94 Crore under PMEGP, Rs.316.93 Crore under NRLM, Rs.68.93 Crore under NULM, and Rs.10.45 Crore under PMWMY, Rs.57.37 Crore under CCS for Artisans & Weavers and Rs.48.53 Crore under JKREGP.

An official told The Kashmir Monitor that the administration was pumping money to help youth build their careers in various fields.

“We have numerous schemes being launched by the administration in the last few years. These schemes provide various incentives to the youth apart from the monetary assistance to set up their units. We are witnessing an immense response and results in this initiative,” he said.

The official said that Rural Employment Generation Programme, Mumkin, Make in India, Tejaswini, and Youth Club schemes witnessed record registration from the youth.

Pertinently the Union Territory leads ahead of all other states in self-employment opportunities under the PMEGP.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission, (KVIC) under its flagship program PMEGP created 1.73 lakh new employment in 2021-22. The PMEGP scripted history by setting up 1.03 lakh new manufacturing and service units and creating over 8.25 lakh jobs in India in the year 2021-22.