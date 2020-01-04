Kashmir
No one called ex-JK CMs ‘anti-national’: Shah
New Delhi, Jan 3: Home Minister Amit Shah has said neither he nor anyone from the government has ever called the three detained former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir “anti-national”, and added that a decision on their release will be taken by the administration of the union territory.
Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had to be detained for “some time” after they made provocative statements, the home minister said on Thursday night while addressing an event organised by media outlet ABP News.
“Please see the statements made by them, like the entire country will be on fire if Article 370 was touched…In the backdrop of these statements, a professional decision was taken to keep them under detention for some time,” Shah said at the news summit.
Such statements amounted to giving Pakistan an invitation to discuss Article 370, he said.
“Everyone including the Congress, is asking questions about the detentions. Surprisingly, Congress has forgotten that it had jailed Farooq Abdullah’s Sheikh Abdullah for 12 years in Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu,” the home minister said, adding that the opposition party had also incarcerated 60,000 politicians across the country for 19 months.
“And these people (the Congress) are asking us questions within six months…,” he said, in a reference to the Emergency from 1975-1977.
Many political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including the three former chief ministers, were detained on August 5, the day the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
While Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and confined to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail, his son Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP Chief Mufti was lodged at Chesmashahi hut initially but later shifted to a government accommodation.
To a question pointing out that Abdullahs’ National Conference and Mufti’s PDP were alliance partners of the BJP at some point of time and the leaders were now being labelled “anti-national”, the home minister made it clear that neither he nor anyone from the government had called them so.
“As far as the decision to release them is concerned, this decision will be taken by the local administration and not me,” he said, adding that the administration will release them whenever it deems it suitable.
Shah said the situation in the Kashmir Valley was under control and day-to-day life was going on smoothly.
“Not a single inch in Kashmir is under curfew today,” he added.
Kashmir
Light snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, min temp rises
Many parts of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall on Saturday, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature which brought some relief to the people from the intense cold conditions, the meteorological department said.
A MeT official said the weather would remain generally cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Union territories on Saturday with chances of light rain or snow.
“Light snowfall of two to five inches occurred at many places of Kashmir, hilly areas of Jammu and on the higher reaches of Ladakh,” he said.
The official said the weather would remain generally cloudy in both the Union territories on Saturday.
“A spell of widespread light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur during January 6 to 7 evening,” he said.
The official said the fresh snowfall brought some relief to the residents in the Valley from the intense cold conditions as the night temperature showed improvement.
Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius Friday night over three degrees up from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius two degrees up from the previous night.
The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius over seven degrees up from minus 10.0 degrees Celsius Thursday night, he said.
The official said Qazigund the gateway town to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius up over six degrees from the previous night’s minus 7.0 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum temperature at 0.8 degree Celsius, the official said.
The mercury in Leh in Ladakh settled at a low of minus 18.3 degrees Celsius, he said.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and minimum temperatures drop considerably.
‘Chillai-Kalan’ began on December 21 and it will end on January 31. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).
Kashmir
Fallout of climate change: Annual precipitation level drops considerably in Kashmir
Srinagar: Serene Kashmir is feeling the pinch of climate change as new study has revealed consistent decrease in the annual precipitation level across the valley.
Entitled `Recent trends in precipitation regime of Kashmir valley, India’, the 2019 study was jointly conducted by Mifta ul Shafiq, Zahoor ul Islam, Abida, Wani Suhail Ahmad, Mohd Shafi Bhat and Pervez Ahmed of Department of Geography and Regional Development, University of Kashmir, and Department of Geography, Aligarh Muslim University.
It was aimed to analyze the nature and behavior in annual and seasonal precipitation in the Kashmir valley since 1980. “The trend analysis showed a consistent decrease in annual precipitation in Kashmir Valley at the rate of -5.1 mm/year,” reveals the study.
Precipitation is one of the most important variables of the climate and is used as an indicator of climate change. “Any variability in the patterns of the precipitation may lead to increased extreme weather events like floods, droughts, ecological imbalances and food insecurity,” says the research.
The research was based on the data recorded at six meteorological stations of Kashmir — Srinagar, Gulmarg, Kokernag, Kupwara, Pahalgam and Qazigund. “The analysis carried out on separate stations also showed a decrease in annual precipitation with high altitude station of Gulmarg recording the maximum decrease of -15.6 mm/year while the lowest decrease was found in Pahalgam station -1.7 mm/year,” it says.
Furthermore, other stations have also shown a negative trend, as per the study with Srinagar recording at -2.6mm/year, Kokernag -1.8mm/year and Qazigund -5.5 mm/year but statistically insignificant except the Kupwara station which is statistically significant at 90% confidence interval with a negative slope of -5.5 mm/year.
Kashmir region is a low-lying basin surrounded by Himalayas. The mountain areas act as a roadblock to circulation patterns of the atmosphere for both summer monsoon and winter monsoon.
“In the recent decades, significant changes are observed in the amount, intensity, duration and frequency of all types of precipitation (such as snow, ice, rain etc.) over different regions of the globe,” the study reveals.
Professor Shakil Romshoo, Department of Earth Sciences, Kashmir University, said due to climate change, the form of precipitation is changing. “The precipitation is decreasing but not at significant level,” he added.
Kashmir
Research work takes hit as internet gag completes 150 days
By Jazib Bhat
Srinagar, Dec 31: As Kashmir Wednesday completed 150 straight days of internet blockade – the longest ever in the world – academic researchers have been among the most frustrated lot in the valley.
Internet was withdrawn on August 5 when Centre abrogated Article 370 and downgraded the state into two union territories – J&K, and Ladakh. Hundreds and fifty days on, no one has a clue when the government is planning to restore this all-important facility.
Internet gag however has badly hit the research with scores of scholars at the University of Kashmir saying that their work has, more or less, come to a grinding halt.
Official figures reveal that there are more than 1400 scholars currently enrolled in the University. Majority of them are finding it difficult to continue their research because of the ongoing blockade.
“It has been a psychological trauma for us as we fear that our researches will not be completed on time”, said Mohammad Yunis, who is pursuing PHD in Mass Communications at Kashmir University.
Sadaf, a scholar in Botany, said she might have to devote one more year for research before completing her doctorate.
“Travelling in shutdowns is difficult for women. Had internet been working, all data analysis could have been done at home,” she said.
Another scholar Jasfeeda Qadir had to travel to New Delhi to collect details for her research synopsis.
“I had to travel to New Delhi for my research. It is easier to find data on e-books and journals rather than finding books in libraries, which consumes a lot of time”, said Jasfeeda.
Dr. Gowher Ahmad Shappoo, a senior research scholar at Kashmir University, said access to internet is like oxygen for a researcher. “Education and health sector have suffered immensely due to internet clampdown,” he said.
Internet though was restored at Iqbal library recently, yet it takes hours for people to access the facility given the huge rush.
“There are hundreds of scholars waiting in queue just to access internet”, said Sadaf.
Even some of the scholars couldn’t attend seminars and conferences because they were not able to access communiqués and invitations. “Seminars and conferences are important for our researches. I have not able to know the dates of these seminars” says Mohammed Yunis.
Dean, research, Kashmir University, Zahoor Ahmad Reshi was not available for comments.
