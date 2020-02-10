Kashmir
No basis to charge Omar, Mehbooba: Priyanka
New Delhi, Feb 10: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that it is “pretty clear” that the government has no basis to charge Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act and the two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers must be freed.
“Since when has becoming a “daddy’s girl” and encouraging people to vote become a crime against the nation,” Priyanka Gandhi asked on Twitter.
Priyanka Gandhi’s attack came after Omar Abdullah’s “considerable influence” over people, including the ability to attract voters to polling booths despite poll boycott calls and the potential for channelling energies of public for any cause, was cited in support of his detention under the stringent PSA.
While hailing the Centre’s decision to revoke J&K’s special status under Article 370 as a “historic decision”, the dossier has accused Abdullah of trying to stoke public anger to trigger violent…
Omar Abdullah’s political opponent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has been accused of making anti-national statements and extending support to organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islamia. She was also reportedly referred in the report as being called by the masses as ‘Daddy’s girl’ and ‘Kota Rani’.
“Since when has being a ‘Daddy’s girl’ and encouraging people to vote become a crime against the nation? I would be proud to be both!” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
“It’s pretty clear that the government has no basis for charging Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti with PSA. They must be freed,” Priyanka Gandhi said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked the government over the PSA dossier on the two leaders.
“It has now become a crime to encourage people to vote despite a call for boycott by separatists, and that too under PSA?” Randeep Surjewala asked in a tweet.
The PSA dossier prepared by the police against the 49-year-old Omar, who had served as minister of state for external affairs as well as commerce and industries, states his ability to convince.
“All leaders, parties and election commissioners have been committing this crime,” Randeep Surjewala said.
“Where are the Supreme Court and Election Commission?’ Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, it is possible),” Randeep Surjewala said, taking a dig at the BJP’s 2019 election campaign.
Kashmir
Identify vulnerable spots along Sgr-Jmu highway: Samoon
Jammu, Feb 10: Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a high level meeting of senior officers of Traffic Police, National Highway Authority of India and Transport Department to review the road safety measures taken to avoid road mishaps.
The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police, Traffic, T Namgyal, Transport Commissioner J&K, Pradeep Kumar, DG Finance Mahesh Dass, Director State Motor Garages, Zakir Choudhary, SSP, Traffic, J S Johar, SSP Udhampur, Rajiv Pandey, SE R&B Udhampur, Er Hem Raj Langeh, Project Director NHAI Division Jammu, Ajay Kumar Rajak, Deputy Manager (Tech) NHAI, Ish Gupta, ARTO Udhampur, Rachna Sharma and other senior officers of concerned departments.
Threadbare discussions were held about the safety measures taken along Jammu Srinagar Highway and identification of black spots, besides monitoring, operation and management of traffic, setting up of Operation Control Centres and adopting Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS).
IG Traffic gave a power point presentation regarding road safety analysis and other steps being taken to reduce the accidents on the national highway.
Dr Samoon directed the Project Director NHIA to submit a report regarding putting up of crash barriers along the left out areas and identification of black spots on Udhampur, Ramban and Banihal sections of National Highway. He also directed for installing a sign board, depicting speed limit near DPS School Udhampur, the spot witnessing frequent traffic jam in the Township.
Project Director NHAI apprised about the measures being taken and assured that all directions would be followed on priority basis.
The meeting also discussed mobility strategy to provide a clean, safe, comfortable, affordable, energy efficient and environment-friendly option of transportation to the people of the union territory.
“There is a need for a Mobility plan which shall satisfy the mobility needs of people of all sections of the society and enhance their quality of life, irrespective of geographical location” Dr Samoon stressed.
The meeting also observed that old vehicles need to be replaced by modern fleet, while stressing on the need for adopting a suitable policy and having a centralized control centre for managing public transport system to ensure reliability of services.
Kashmir
Compensation to snow affected fruit growers, a ‘cruel joke’: Bukhari
Srinagar, Feb 10: Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday termed the government announced compensation to the fruit growers who suffered huge damages in recent heavy snowfall as a ‘cruel joke’.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the horticulture sector in Kashmir Valley suffered losses to the tune of hundreds of Crores on account of heavy snowfall in November 2019 coupled with frequent closure of Srinagar–Jammu national highway.
“Due to November 2019 untimely snowfall around 70 percent to 90 percent trees carrying un-plucked crop collapsed and around 40 to 60 percent of crop producing fruit trees were uprooted. Now paying Rs 900 per Kanal to the fruit growers, as announced by the government, is akin to rubbing slat into their wounds,” Bukhari observed.
Quoting experts, Bukhari said that the fresh plantation of fruit trees in such damaged orchards will take at least 10 to 15 years to yield and produce new crop. He added that the assessment of loss suffered by the fruit growers must not be confined to the current year but the fruit growers and dealers associated with the industry will have to bear this loss for next 15 years till newly planted trees yield fruit.
“We all know that fruit industry is considered to be the backbone of J&K’s economy. However, the hostile climatic conditions shattered all the expectations of this industry resulting into huge losses to growers, most of whom have lost their livelihood,” he remarked.
Bukhari said the fruit growers and dealers had taken huge loans from banks with the hope that after completion of the season they shall be able to liquidate their loans. “The fruit growers were expecting a generous package from the government as compensation for their losses as was assured by the government itself. However, the peanuts offered by the government this time have disappointed lacs of families associated with this industry directly or indirectly,” Bukhari averred.
He said the compensation offered to fruit growers must be revised and should commensurate with the magnitude of damages suffered by the growers.
“The government must keep into consideration the damages suffered by the fruit growers which were unprecedented this year and revise its compensation accordingly,” he demanded. Bukhari also demanded one time waiver of KCC loans to provide some relief to the farmers and fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir.
Similarly, he said that in Jammu region, the farmers suffered heavy losses due to untimely rains due to which paddy/Basmati crop was damaged. “The farmers of Jammu region have been crying for compensation, but nobody in the government seems paying any heed to their pleas,” he observed. .
The former finance minister said that the losses suffered by the farmers and fruit growers in Jammu and Kashmir must be re-assessed and the compensation be paid as per national natural calamity norms.
Kashmir
Mehbooba collaborated with separatists: PSA dossier
Srinagar, Feb 8: The dossier used to charge former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act states that “confidential reports” suggested she was “collaborating with separatists”, The Hindu reported on Saturday.
Apart from Mufti, her party colleague Sartaj Madni, and National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and Ali Muhammad Sagar were also charged under the Act on Thursday. The law allows detention without a trial for three to six months.
The dossier also mentions tweets, where she called for “dignity to militants after death” and accused “the Army of using chemical weapons against them.”
The dossier also includes public remarks she allegedly made against the Army, and her alleged pro-militant tweets. It also mentions the Peoples Democratic Party chief’s tweets opposing the criminalisation of instant triple talaq, and remarks about the lynchings of Muslims across India.
The controversial speeches made by Mufti and Abdullah about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status were also listed in the document that labelled her a “vocal critic” of the Centre’s move in the region.
In a speech in July 2019, Mufti reportedly said “tampering with Article 35A would be akin to lighting a powder keg”. She warned that any such move would engulf those who attempt it. In another, the former chief minister allegedly said: “No one will be left in Jammu and Kashmir to unfurl the tricolour if Article 370 goes.”
The dossier on Abdullah’s detention also cites his speeches in defense of Articles 370 and 35A in the past few years along with his warning that any revocation of Kashmir’s special constitutional status would reopen the debate on the Instrument of Accession.
The dossier used to justify Madni’s detention mentions his role in mobilising protests against the alleged Shopian rape and murder of 2009, according to The Economic Times. It reportedly mentions he had managed to get people to vote at the peak of militancy in the 1990s.
Security agencies and magistrates are reportedly preparing dossiers to book more mainstream politicians under the Public Safety Act in the coming days.
Several Opposition leaders have questioned the government’s move to charge Mufti and Abdullah under the stringent law. The National Conference has called the government’s decision “atrocious” and said it was another “blatant illustration of the Centre’s high-handedness”.
Mufti’s daughter said the former chief ministers were not jailed for provocative comments. “Their crime was to question the Centre for its illegal actions in Jammu and Kashmir,” Iltija Mufti added. “Just because BJP intentionally conflates itself with India doesn’t mean it is India. The message is clear. Criticise BJP at your own peril.” (Agencies)