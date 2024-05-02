NLCO, Dist Admin G’bal hold ‘PHASE-2 of Mission 50000 Plantation Drive’

GANDERBAL In a eco conservation event in Ganderbal’s environmental journey as Phase-2 of the Mega Plantation Drive, Mission 50000 organised by Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) in collaboration with District Administration Ganderbal, concluded with great enthusiasm and dedication at Badarkund, Ganderbal. The event saw the successful planting of 10,000 plants (4000 in phase-1 and 6000 in phase-2), paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future for the district.

Chairman NLCO in a statement said that “The inauguration of the spring, now accessible to the public, was met with joy and optimism.This spring will serve as a vital resource for locals grappling with water scarcity issues, underscoring NLCO’s commitment to addressing community needs through eco-conscious initiatives.

Wangnoo expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the success of this event. He paid special acknowledgment to DC Ganderbal Shyambir Singh, IAS, Dy Director FPF, Range Officer, DFO Sindh, Chief Planning Officer, ACD Ganderbal, along with officials from the Forest Dept., Social Forestry Dept., Education Dept., Traffic, and JK Police for their unwavering support and active participation.

Wangnoo also appreciated NLCO volunteers, stakeholders, and collaborators, including patron NLCO SFA Gillani, former Addnl. Chief Conservator Forests, Lateef Ahmad Bhat EC Member KCC&I, Nadeem Qadri Environmental Lawyer, Amjad Rizvi Environmental Enthusiast, and coordinator Abdul Rauf Khan Public Relation Officer District Ganderbal, for their invaluable contributions.

A special gratitude was paid by all to the students from various colleges and schools whose enthusiastic participation added a unique charm to the event. Their involvement from institutions like SSM College, Crescent Public School, Salvator International School, Bilaliya Educational Institute, R. P school Nagbal, Alamdar-e-Kashmir Memorial Educational Institute, Evergreen High school, HEMHS, NEW DREAM LAND EDUCATION INSTITUTE, New moon land public School, New Tiny Hearts school, Qamariya model high secondary educational institute, among others, was truly commendable.

In a statement issued NLCO chairman said that their organisation has set a precedent for environmental stewardship, urging other green groups, eco organizations, and administrations to follow suit. He also expressed hope that the Forest Dept. and other allied agencies will ensure the care and maintenance of these plants.