Night temperatures rise in Kashmir

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures increased across Kashmir, the weatherman said on Thursday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night. It was minus 2.0°C below the normal for this time of the year, the official said.

The temperatures this season, especially last month, remained far below normal. On January 31, the mercury plunged to minus 8.8°C, the coldest January night recorded in Srinagar after 30 years.

Qazigund, the gateway town of J&K, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night.

The mercury settled at minus 4.3°C at Pahalgam against 4.5°C on the earlier night in the world-famous tourist resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night, he said.

The minimum temperature settled at minus 2.8°C in Kupwara against minus 3.2°C on the previous night while Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort, recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 3.8°C on the earlier night, he said.

The weatherman has forecast scattered rainfall on February 22 and fairly widespread rains on February 23 and 24. (GNS)