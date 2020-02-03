Latest News Archives
NIA to quiz Er Rashid for links with Hizbul commander
Srinagar:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will question former Jammu Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid for his links with self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed ‘Babu’, arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh, officials said here on Monday.
Naveed had claimed that he was in touch with Rashid, they said.
Rashid, popularly known as ‘Rashid Engineer’ and leader of the Awami Ithehad Party (AIP), contested as an Independent candidate in the 2014 Assembly constituency from Langate in North Kashmir.
He is at present in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the NIA on August 9 in connection with a case related to finding of terror activities in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The officials said the agency would soon approach court for seeking a production warrant for summoning Rashid and question him about his association with Naveed alias ‘Babu’, whose full name is Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad.
He is at present under the custody of the NIA till February 6.
Naveed was arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh on January 11. The police officer was allegedly ferrying Naveed along with two others out of the Kashmir Valley.
4 arrested in Kashmir for militant links: Police
Police have arrested four people linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed at Awantipora in south Kashmir.
They have been identified as Mohd Amin, Mohd Rafiq and Fayaz Lone, residents of Pulwama, and Maqbool Dar, a resident of Awantipora.
As per police records they were involved in assisting JeM militants operating in areas around Awantipora.
They were providing logistic support and shelter to the militants, including JeM commander Qari Yasir and his other associates who were recently killed in an encounter at Awantipora.
“Cases under relevant sections of law are registered at respective police stations and further investigation in the matter is in progress,” a police statement said.
Army chopper crash lands due to technical snag in Reasi
Jammu, Jan 3: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made an emergency crash landing after it developed a technical snag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday, army officials said.
Both the pilots are safe, they said.
The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.
Imran Khan to not use Indian airspace during Malaysia visit
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not use the Indian airspace for his flight to Malaysia.
Khan, who will embark on a two-day visit to Malaysia on Monday, has decided not to use Indian airspace.
Sources said that the decision was taken in light of the situation in Kashmir.
India and Pakistan are at loggerheads since last year owing to a series of events, including the attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir.
The tensions between the two nations increased after New Delhi had abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Islamabad, on several occasions, did not allow Indian leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace during their trips abroad.
In October last year, India had taken the matter of Pakistan’s move to deny permission to Modi’s special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).