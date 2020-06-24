New Srinagar Mayor? Massive lobbying begins as deadline nears

Srinagar: Hectic parlays are on to build a consensus on the new Mayoral candidate for Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) as the constitutional deadline for the elections is approaching fast.

On June 16, Junaid Azim Mattu was removed as Srinagar Mayor after 42 of 70 Corporators passed a no-confidence motion against him. According to the Municipal Corporation Act 2000, Deputy Mayor of the SMC has to hold the charge till elections for new Mayor is held.

Under the Act, Mayor has to be elected within one month of a no-confidence motion.

“According to the act, it is mandatory to elect a new Mayor within one month after the no-confidence motion is passed. Keeping in view the prevailing situation, we need to seek approval from the government to issue notification for holding elections,” said Parvaiz Qadri, Deputy Mayor, SMC.

Qadri said that they will be issuing a notification within a week after discussing it with the Srinagar district administration.

Sources said People’s Conference, Congress, National Conference, and Independents are vying for the coveted post.

Waheed Dar, an Independent Corporator from Zakura Ward No 72, who moved a no-confidence motion against Junaid Mattu, said former Mayor is again showing interest in the post.

“Sheikh Imran (former deputy Mayor) from our group also wants to take part in the elections. However, it has not been finalized. We may give a chance to a new candidate. We are calling a meeting of our Corporators to choose the candidate for the post. It will take us two more days,” he said.

Dar said Congress is also holding a meeting with their Corporators to choose its candidate.

BJP has ruled out fielding any candidate for the coveted post. “We have only four Corporators. How can we win the polls? Last time we tried for Deputy Mayor post, but lost,” said Ashok Kaul, state BJP General Secretary (Org).