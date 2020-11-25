Junaid Mattu elected as SMC Mayor, again

Srinagar: Junaid Azim Matoo was on Wednesday elected Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) defeating his rival Sheikh Imran.

He bagged 44 votes, while ex-deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran secured seven votes only.

During the election process, the incumbent Deputy Mayor of National Conference Parvez Qadri along with some Councillors staged protest. They cried foul and alleged that Mayor has already been selected while election is mere a drama.

Eyewitnesses told that police swung into action and dragged the protesting Deputy Mayor out from the election hall along with his supporters.

“I was thrashed by police and forcibly taken out from the Hall. The Municipal Act was violated and notification for the election was issued violating all the rules. Being the Deputy Mayor and Acting Mayor I was supposed to be taken into loop. It was not an election but a ‘selection’ process,” Qadri told Reporters.

Out of 51, Junaid Matuu secured 44 votes while his rival Sheikh Imran reportedly got 7 votes. National Conference boycotted these elections while BJP supported Junaid.

Congress party that has 17 Councillors had issued a whip directing its Councillors to cast vote in favour of Sheikh Imran, but ironically, caring a fig for the party leadership, 10 Councillors from Congress supported Junaid Matuu while 6 Councillors boycotted and one Councillor cast his vote for Sheikh Imran.

Pertinently, last time in June this year, Junaid Mattu had lost a no-confidence motion that was moved against him by several corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. The vote of ‘No Confidence Motion’ against him had been passed in the SMC with 42 votes out of 70.

Meanwhile, Corporator from Zadibal and vehement supporter of Junaid, Tanvir Pathan congratulated the new Mayor saying it is the victory of people of Srinagar and they are fortunate enough to get an educated Mayor on driving seat once again. (KNT)