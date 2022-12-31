Srinagar: Cooking was always a passion for 28-year-old Rubeena Akhter of Nihalpora in Baramulla district,

When she completed her secondary education, she wanted to pursue a career in cooking. She, however, couldn’t pursue her dream because of a lack of support and avenues.

After her marriage, she decided to revive her dream. Come 2022, `Neimat’ was born. She started serving traditional and exotic dishes to the people.

“I was always interested in cooking. I would often use my leisure time learning to cook traditional and exotic dishes. Though my family loves my recipes, they did not encourage my career choice. After my marriage, I was motivated by my husband to start my kitchen,” Rubina, who is MA in English, told The Kashmir Monitor.

A mother of two, Rubeena took the support of social media and YouTube to learn some exotic dishes.

“During my MA, I also started learning cooking various dishes from YouTube and Facebook. It demanded patience. Fortunately, I learnt cooking,” she said.

From traditional Harrisa to tandoori chicken and dozens of exotic desserts, her cuisines are runaway hit in north Kashmir.

“People loved and enjoyed my Harrisa. I started delivering it to the doorsteps of my customers. I got encouraged to make many other dishes and right now I offer dozens of cuisines to my customers,” she said.

What made her dishes stand out is their purity and taste. “Because of purity, I got a very good response from people. I don’t encourage the use of too much of spices. Because of the taste, the number of my customers is increasing day by day, ” she said.

She said the main motive to start her kitchen was to make available her cuisines to every foodie in north Kashmir.

“We didn’t have any restaurant in the locality that could deliver food items to the doorsteps of people. So, I took this initiative and the idea picked up. Now, people won’t have to wait or travel out of their homes to relish delicious cuisines,” Rubeena said.

After making a name in north Kashmir, she is planning to extend her services to other districts.

“I am getting orders from other districts as well. Since it is the first year of my outlet, I am planning to deliver food items to other districts as well,” she said.