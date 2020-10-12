NEET 2020 result to be released shortly: Know how to check scorecard on phone

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 and the final answer on Monday (October 12).

According to reports, NTA officials earlier confirmed that the NEET 2020 Result will be declared by October 12. However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results. As per the NTA officials, the NEET 2020 result is highly expected to be released in online mode.

Once released, candidates can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body — ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in.

About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results. The final asnwer keys will also be made available to candidates on the official website of NEET — ntaneet.nic.in.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.