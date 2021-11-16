Srinagar: The nomination announcement for the 64th Grammy Awards is scheduled on November 23 next week. However, social media is already splashed with news and congratulatory messages that Kashmir singer Qaiser Nizami has been nominated for a song titled ‘Nazninay’.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Nazninay’ is part of project “The Voices and Bridges” by US based composer of Iranian origin Ehsan Matoori.

While the project aims to ‘make music and art bridges to cultures’, ‘Nazninay’ is a blend of Indian dance, modern dance and Balouchi dance in collaboration with Iranian and Kashmiri music. Nizami had lent his voice to the song during his visit to the US. Alireza Ghorbani is the co-singer of ‘Nazninay’.

Before the announcement of Grammy nominations, there is a process where singers or composers submit their music. First, the Grammy committees review the entries and after proper categorization, there is first-round voting. Now, this doesn’t mean that these songs or albums are nominated.

‘Nazninay’ is exactly at this stage and Nizami in a Facebook post has rightly pointed out that the song has not received the Grammy nomination yet.

“For the information to all my friends that it (Nazninay) has not been nominated as yet, but is under consideration…. Need ur Duwa……and votes….. Thanks” Nizami said in the post. The first round voting, however, had concluded on November 5.

After the announcement of Grammy nominations on November 23, there will be final round voting from December 6 to January 5.

The 64th Grammy awards will be announced on January 31 next year.