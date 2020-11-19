Nagrota gunfight: Four militants killed, two SoG men injured

Jammu, Nov 19: Four unidentified militants were killed and two SoG men were injured in an early morning encounter that broke out between security forces and militants who were travelling in a vehicle near Ban Toll Plaza of Nagrota in Jammu district.

Officials said that four militants fired at a naka party at Nagrota on Jammu—Srinagar highway triggering an encounter.

“In the gunfight, four militants were killed,” the official said, two SoG men sustained injuries on of them with splinter injury in his neck. “Both cops are stable,” he said.(KNO)