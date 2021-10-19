‘Myani Khodayo, Myani Dilbaro’: Non-local labourer’s Kashmiri wedding song breaks internet

Srinagar: Amid the gloom, a whiff of fresh air. A Kashmiri wedding song sung by a non-local labourer is breaking the internet.

In the video, a non-local singer can be seen singing “Qadam che traw taiy astay……Myani Khodayo, Myani Dilbaro.…” at a local shop in the evening hours.

The song is usually sung by the wedding singers and several versions of the composition can be found on Youtube.

Locals can be seen enjoying the song while recording the video. The non-local singer can be seen singing with a muffler wrapped over his head as temperatures have plummeted by a few notches due to a spell of rains in the plains and snow in the upper reaches of the Valley.

Even as a large number of the non-local workforce is leaving the Valley, several others have preferred to stay back.