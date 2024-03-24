`My vote, my pride’: Amar Singh College tries Mehendi Art to motivate youth

SRINAGAR, MARCH 23: Under the flagship program of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of Amar Singh College, Srinagar today organized a Mehendi Art Competition themed ‘My Vote My Pride’ at Tasveer Hall of the college premises.

The event was organized under the guidance and patronage of Principal Amar Singh College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir. In his message, he encouraged all students to actively participate in such initiatives and emphasized the importance of exercising their right to vote.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Convenor of the Electoral Literacy Club, delivered a comprehensive briefing about the activity, emphasizing the pivotal role of voter awareness in fostering a vibrant democracy. He urged the participants to actively engage in promoting voter education and empowerment, highlighting the importance of informed decision-making in the electoral process.

The event, attended by almost 100 students and some faculty members, was aimed at promoting voter awareness among the student community, emphasizing the significance of each individual’s vote in shaping the democratic process. Students from various disciplines enthusiastically participated, showcasing their artistic skills while advocating for voter empowerment.

The competition witnessed vibrant displays of creativity, as participants adorned their hands with intricate Mehendi designs incorporating elements symbolizing electoral participation, civic responsibility, and democratic values. The atmosphere was charged with energy and enthusiasm, reflecting the collective commitment to fostering a culture of informed and active citizenship.

In the end first position was bagged by Neha, a student of 1st-semester Political Science, 2nd position was taken by Mehvish, a 4th-semester student, and 3rd position was taken by Sahiba in 4th semester.

Prof. Shafiya Mohi ud Din, Prof. Mudasir Roshan, and Dr. Zubair Nazeer coordinated the event and acted as jury members in the program.