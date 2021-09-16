Mumin Khan wins Mr Kashmir title in powerlifting

Srinagar: For the first time in history, J&K Physique Alliance Champion of Champions Powerlifting Competition was held at Nishat Garden on September 14.

Mumin Khan (84 kg) was declared as second Mr Kashmir Powerful Man of the year 2021.

Taib Khan won the first runner-up title and Inayatullah Khan won the second runner-up title after a tough competition.

Almost 52 power-lifters from Kashmir took part in 11 categories comprising 49 kgs up to 122 kgs.

The competitors went through bench press, squat, and dead lift to show maximum strength.

During the championship, former deputy mayor Sheikh Imran, five-time Mr Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Tenga were the special guests while as J&K Physique Alliance President Asif Rashid and Insha Hafiz Founder and CEO Benidicion Technologies, Syed Manzoor Jalali – MD Anytime Fitness, Miss Fozia Paul Sub-Judge/ Secretary District Legal Services Authority Budgam, Imtiyaz Ahmad owner of Sky Light Fabrics, Tariq Bakshi chairman of Al-Gazali Educational Institute were the Guests of Honour.

The event was also graced by the presence of other dignitaries and an enthusiastic crowd.

Families, children, elderly, and tourists also witnessed the event. Ten-year-old Diyaan Kaiser also took part in the event, and 30 kg bench press made many children interested in the game.

The president of the J&K Physique Alliance said that holding the event was a challenge as the game of powerlifting “was over in Kashmir”.

“So our first goal is to instill passion of this game in the young players, that’s why we have made this event historic,” he said.

The three over-all winners in the championship were awarded a number of prizes.