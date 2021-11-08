Srinagar: As Kashmir faces early winters, there seems to be more in the offing in the next few weeks.

‘Kashmir_weather’, a social media handle run by Faizan Arif, a self-taught weather forecast expert, predicts that Jammu and Kashmir may see three to four Western Disturbances in the last eight days of November.

“There is a possibility of a strong Western Disturbance hitting the region,” he said.

“It is too early to predict accurately, but I am doing this as part of experimental forecasting,” said Faizan.

As per his ‘experimental forecast’, the flow of Western Disturbances may continue during the first week of December.

The valley is seeing early winters this year as upper regions have already witnessed snowfalls in October.

Besides, the temperature has drastically decreased in the last few weeks with plains witnessing a mix of rain and snow recently.

As for Faizan, this downtown youth says he prepares an alternative weather prediction report based on around 12 to 15 weather models he studies each day.

