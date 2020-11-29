Mother, two daughters die of suffocation in Uri

Baramulla: Mother and two daughters reportedly died of suffocation in Karo, Boniyar in Tri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla District.

Three bodies were found in mysterious conditions inside a room in Boniyar, after which locals informed the police.

Official sources identified the deceased as Shamima 43, wife of Ab Majid Ganie, and her two daughters namely Nighat Majid 13, and Tabasum Majid 9, were found dead at Boniyar, in a suspicious condition.

Police officials said that the cause of death is being ascertained.

The bodies were taken to PHC Boniyar for autopsy. They said a probe has been initiated to cause of death.

Sources said that it seems that the trio died of suffocation due to gas heater—(KNO)