In a stunning turn of events, Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses have etched their names in the annals of football history by securing a spot in the last 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The underdog team, making their debut appearance at the prestigious tournament, has captivated the world with their remarkable journey, culminating in a remarkable victory against Colombia.

A lone goal by Anissa Lahmari deep in first half stoppage time was enough to give the tournament debutants a famous 1-0 victory over a dangerous Colombia side in their final Group H match on Thursday.

The Moroccan national football team posted a simple message in Arabic: “The impossible is not Moroccan.”

Speaking about the incredible achievement, Rosella Ayane expressed her elation and pride in her team’s performance. “This is an incredible win, a fantastic team effort,” Ayane said. Her words resonated with millions of fans across Morocco who have rallied behind their team with unwavering support and fervor.

The nation’s pride in the Atlas Lionesses’ achievements knows no bounds. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of congratulations and admiration for the team’s remarkable feat. From young aspiring footballers to seasoned sports enthusiasts, Morocco has united in celebrating this historic milestone.

Morocco will face France in the next round of the tournament, held in Australia and New Zealand.