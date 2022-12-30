Srinagar: It could be a deliberate ‘Sheen-i-Khir’ or it could be a case of slipping on a snow covered road.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a spell of fresh snow in Kashmir valley, a video of two men slipping on a snowy road has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a man screams ‘moodus’ while sliding on a snowy road.

Laughs can be heard in the background and two young ladies too look amused after the slide.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some said the ‘Sheen-i-Khir’ reminded them of their childhood, others censured the onlookers for laughing as it was a ‘dangerous slide’.