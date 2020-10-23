Modi slams opposition for its demand of restoring Article 370 in J&K

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed opposition for demanding restoration of Article 370 in J&K.

He also accused opposition of ‘siding with those conspiring to weaken India’.

” NDA government abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult of Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing his first election rally for the current election season in Bihar.

Speaking to supporters in Sasaram, Modi said the Covid-19 pandemic would have been much worse in Bihar had Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not taken strong steps.

The political temperature in Bihar is set to rise dramatically today as PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take the poll stage to address a series of rallies, with near simultaneous ones in Bhagalpur district.

“Where the country is moving forward by resolving the crisis, these people (Opposition) are standing in front of every resolution of the country. If the country decided to free farmers from middlemen and brokers, then they are openly in favor of middlemen and brokers,” he said.