Modi lives in farmers’ hearts, wants to double their income: BJP

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing farmers’ stir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to “double the income of farmers” through the new farm laws.

“Farmers are being misled by the parties that have been rejected by the people. These parties have put a gun on the shoulders of farmers for their ends. Narendra Modi lives in the hearts of farmers. It is our prime minister’s dream to double the income of farmers. Farmers are our brothers and in a democracy, holding protests is their right….but they should stop protesting in a manner that troubles others….like obstructing traffic,” the BJP spokesman said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

In an effort to reach out to the people in the Valley, he reiterated that the Muslims “would not find a better place than India.”

“I have said before that Muslims cannot find a better country than India and a better friend than a Hindu. I want to add that you cannot find a better prime minister than Narendra Modi….we connected Kashmir with Mecca-Medina though direct flights as during the Congress rule, the flight from here used to go via Delhi. We want to work with honesty. We won’t keep our dreams unfulfilled,” Hussain said.

He said the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls were about development while continuing with the BJP tirade against the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders.

“During the election, we saw hunger for development among the people. I call the ‘Gupkar gang’ as ‘Gumrah gang’ because they mislead people….people are fed up with militancy and want development that is why we tell the Gupkar gang to talk about development. Development is the only agenda of the present elections. I want to tell the PGD and their ring master Congress…..why they are not talking about development?” he said.

“Our prime minister has decided to make Kashmir the tourism hub. J&K will become an employment provider. We want to win the hearts of people and want to provide electricity, water and employment to every home,” he added.

Asked if the victory of PAGD in the DDC elections meant a vote against the centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, he said the present poll process was about development.