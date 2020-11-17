Modi govt to look into properties of PAGD leaders: New BJP Gen Secy

Srinagar: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s warning to the ‘Gupkar gang’, BJP national general secretary in-charge of J&K Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said the Modi-led government will investigate into the properties owned by some of the PAGD leaders.

Chugh, who is on his maiden visit to the Valley after he was appointed BJP national general secretary and party’s J&K in-charge, made the comments while chairing a party meeting here.

“They are day-dreaming and their dreams will never be realized. Article 370 will never be restored and neither China nor Pakistan can dare challenge India now. Both Abdullahs and Muftis have lost the democratic space in the region and nobody is interested in dynastic rule again. All things will be discussed now in front of the public. Some of the leaders have made properties in foreign countries and all will be investigated,” he added.

Chugh, who had replaced Ram Madhav as BJP’s general secretary, also hit out at the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders ahead of upcoming District Development Councils (DDC) elections.

He also referred to the PAGD as the ‘Gupkar Gang’ who were ‘exploiting and misleading the people of J&K’.

Earlier, Amit Shah had tweeted: “Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it.”

Chugh also reviewed the BJP’s preparedness for the upcoming DDC elections in the union territory.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s co-in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ashish Sood urged the party workers to work for development and progress in the region.

“Modi’s thinking is linked from Panch to Parliament and we should work for progress and development….in Bihar people voted for development and prosperity rather than the family rule and traditional politics,” he said while adding that the party workers should ‘leave no stone unturned to win the hearts of people in upcoming DDC elections and develop J&K in every sector’.

UT General Secretary and in charge Kashmir affairs, Vibodh Gupta said the BJP had ‘reached to every corner in Kashmir and people are also appreciating our work’.

“We should participate in DDC elections and stated party workers should work and coordinate jointly to keep the anti-people parties away,” he said.

He said the dream of ‘Naya Kashmir’ will be fulfilled as promised by the PM Narendra Modi led the central government. “Kashmir would become a hub for peace and progress,” he added.