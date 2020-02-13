Modalities to declare Dal Lake, its surroundings as Eco Sensitive Zone discussed

Jammu, Feb 13: A meeting of Committee of Expert (CoE) was held Thursday to review and discuss the draft notification for declaring Dal Lake and its surroundings as Eco Sensitive Zone.

The Committee of Expert (CoE) on Dal and Nageen Lake comprising Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala, Dr Nivedita P Haran, MD Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Dr Mangu Singh, Advocate M.C. Mehta, Environmentalist New Delhi, Consultant, and Former MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Dr E Sreedharan, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, VC Lakes & Water Ways Development Authority, Tufail Matto, Chief Conservator of Forests, Farooq Gillani, Commissioner, SMC, Gazanfar Ali, Director Tourism, Asgar Ali, Chief Town Planner, Kashmir Fayaz Khan and other senior officers of concerned department attended the meeting.

The draft proposal was discussed threadbare in the meeting. It was decided that in order to notify the proposal expeditiously for securing the Lake as an Eco-Sensitive Zone and the draft proposal and the recommendations of the CoE regarding regulating the activities within 200 mts of periphery of Lake, the CoE on Dal and Nageen Lake shall submit the final proposal to HUDD by 20th February, 2020 so that the same could be finalized and sent to Government of India by 29th February, 2020.