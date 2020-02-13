Kashmir
Modalities to declare Dal Lake, its surroundings as Eco Sensitive Zone discussed
Jammu, Feb 13: A meeting of Committee of Expert (CoE) was held Thursday to review and discuss the draft notification for declaring Dal Lake and its surroundings as Eco Sensitive Zone.
The Committee of Expert (CoE) on Dal and Nageen Lake comprising Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala, Dr Nivedita P Haran, MD Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Dr Mangu Singh, Advocate M.C. Mehta, Environmentalist New Delhi, Consultant, and Former MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Dr E Sreedharan, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, VC Lakes & Water Ways Development Authority, Tufail Matto, Chief Conservator of Forests, Farooq Gillani, Commissioner, SMC, Gazanfar Ali, Director Tourism, Asgar Ali, Chief Town Planner, Kashmir Fayaz Khan and other senior officers of concerned department attended the meeting.
The draft proposal was discussed threadbare in the meeting. It was decided that in order to notify the proposal expeditiously for securing the Lake as an Eco-Sensitive Zone and the draft proposal and the recommendations of the CoE regarding regulating the activities within 200 mts of periphery of Lake, the CoE on Dal and Nageen Lake shall submit the final proposal to HUDD by 20th February, 2020 so that the same could be finalized and sent to Government of India by 29th February, 2020.
Govt orders probe in appointments made under sports category in 19 years
Srinagar, Feb 13: In a significant development, the government on Thursday ordered probe into all appointments made under sports category in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 19 years.
According to an administrative order issued today, the government has constituted a three -member committee to verify all appointments made under sports category in different departments since 2000.
Headed by Administrative Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the Secretary Sports Council and Additional Secretary (Vigilance) General Administration Department are members of the panel.
The committee, which will be serviced by the General Administration Department, has been directed to submit its report by March 31, 2020, reads an order issued by the government today.
Under SRO-349, 25 non-gazetted posts are reserved per calendar year for appointment of outstanding sportspersons who represent the country in international competitions or earn medal in senior National-level championships. The government is providing jobs to sportsmen from 1992 against the direct recruitment quota on calendar year basis.
The Sports Council is the competent authority for screening of candidates who apply for jobs under the sports quota. It is worthwhile to mention here that a few political parties recently alleged that backdoor appointments have been made under the sports quota in J&K.
Adopt new tourist business modules for better returns: Adv Sharma to JKTDC
Jammu, Feb 13:- Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma Thursday asked the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) to evolve new tourist business modules for the optimal utilization of its assets and for better returns.
The Advisor was speaking at the 90th Board of Directors meeting of the Corporation.
Financial Commissioner Finance, AK Mehta; Secretary Tourism Zubair Ahmed; MD JKTDC, Asgar Hussain, Director Tourism Jammu, RK Katoch and other senior officers attended the meeting.
The Advisor asked the officers to embark on new strategies; ensure optimum utilization of assets to make the corporation as one of the best models in the tourism industry of country.
“The Corporation should come up with innovative strategies for utilization of its assets and provide world class facilities to the tourists”, the Advisor added.
The Advisor also asked the Corporation to win the confidence of the customers with its reliable services, excellent marketing and by offering variety of products to increase the room occupancy and make its establishments as preferred place for the tourists.
The Advisor also asked the Corporation management to undertake valuation of its assets and also categorize the units in terms of revenue generations, so that the loss making units could be outsourced after proper bidding. He also directed for perusing pending court cases of the Corporation by effectively projecting its claims.
The meeting was apprised about various steps being taken by the JKTDC to improve business and address management issues.
The meeting was informed that the Corporation was set up in 1970 to provide basic infrastructure to tourists at prime locations.
Talab Tillo fire outbreak: LG announces financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to NoKs of deceased firemen
Jammu, Feb 13: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu Thursday announced the financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs in favour of the Next of the Kin of the firemen who lost their life while controlling the fire that broke out in a building at Gole Puli, Talab Tillo , Jammu.
The brave firemen who lost their lives in the incident were Constable Vimal Raina S/o Manohar Krishan Raina of Janipur , Jammu posted in Roop Nagar Fire Station; Constable Mohd. Aslam S/o Mohd. Din of Dral, Rajouri and Constable Rattan Lal, S/o Tara Ram of Khanpur Pounichak, Jammu, both posted in Canal Road Fire Station.