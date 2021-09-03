Mobile internet services to remain suspended till Sunday afternoon: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Friday said that internet on mobile services shall remain shutdown till Sunday afternoon.

“Like yesterday, today also the situation across Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no any untoward incident was reported from anywhere,” IGP said.

IGP Kashmir thanked the people for their cooperation with police & security personnel deployed on ground and in maintaining the law and order.

” In view of the peaceful situation, mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open tonight at 10 pm. It is pertinent to mention that mobile service (voice call) and broadband of BSNL were never closed,” he said.