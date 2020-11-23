Missing Kulgam siblings in Delhi police custody? Family says ‘received call from Lodhi Garden Cyber Cell’

Srinagar: Delhi police have reportedly traced the two Kulgam truckers who went missing in Uttar Pradesh five days ago.

Younis Ahmad Dar (26) and his brother Faisal Hassan Dar (18) had left for Kanpur on November 14 with a truckload of animal hides, but they went missing from November 18.

Cousin brother of the siblings told GNS that the family received a call from Cyber Cell, Delhi, this afternoon.

“A caller identifying himself as a sleuth from Lodhi Colony Cyber Cell Delhi called us today. He said the duo has been located in Karnal,” he said.

The news agency claimed that they called on the number from which the family had received the call. The caller identified himself as Cyber Cell official at Lodhi Colony New Delhi and said that two persons are under custody and are being questioned.

Asked if these persons were the missing siblings from Kulgam district, he said: “They are being questioned and everything will be clear in about two hours.”

Earlier, six relatives of the missing truckers reached the Harayana-Uttar Pradesh (UP) border to locate their kins. A team of J&K police too reached the spot to investigate the case.

“Six members from our family have gone to UP and are running from pillar to post. Unfortunately, there has been no contact with them so far. They had left on November 14 night. However, from November 18, their phones were switched off and we got worried,” said Shakeel Ahmad, uncle of the missing youth.

Saqlain, the cousin of the missing truckers, said they were in UP-Haryana border area for the last three days.

“We have not yet heard from our brothers. We are presently at the UP-Haryana border area. We have been here for the past three days trying to locate them. We have been meeting the police and other truckers. We came to know that their phone numbers had turned off somewhere near Secundra Rao in Hathras district. They had also passed through areas that are infested by dacoits and we are very worried,” he said over the phone.

A senior police official said a team of local police had reached UP last night and had received positive leads.

“A team of three police officials reached there last night. We have received positive leads,” said SHO Kulgam Davinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Saqlain said they have also received reports that the missing cousins were in New Delhi.

When asked about the same, SHO Kulgam said: “We cannot share the details of the case at the moment as the investigations are underway.” (With inputs from GNS)