Srinagar, May 16 : Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough into the assassination case of late Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, who was killed at this Nigeen residence on May 21, 1990, by arrested two Hizb terrorists who were evading arrest since over three decades.

The police said the arrested terrorists includes the one who had entered into the bedroom of late Mirwaiz and opened fire at him. Addressing a press conference at police control room (PCR) here, Special Director General of Police (CID), RR Swain said that on May 21, 1990, a case regarding the killing of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq was lodged in police station Nigeen under FIR 61/1990. “Then the case was transferred to CBI. The CBI had presented a charge-sheet against one accused after arresting him before the TADA court after which the court awarded lifer to him,” he said.

The special DG CID said that investigations into the case revealed that Hizb commander Abdullah Bangroo had hatched a conspiracy to kill Mirwaiz. “Bangroo and his associate (both Hizb commanders) were killed in encounters while one accused was serving lifer. Two more accused— Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, both residents of Srinagar were arrested by the State Investigating Agency (SIA). They were evading arrest as they were hiding in Pakistan and Nepal over these years. Both have been arrested and handed over to CBI as proclaimed offenders,” the police officer said.

He said one of the two arrested Hizb terrorists Zahoor Ahmed Bhat was the one who had entered into the bedroom of Mirwaiz and opened fire at him. The special DG, however, didn’t reveal where the duo was arrested—(KNO)