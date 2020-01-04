Militants hurl grenade at CRPF personnel in Srinagar

Suspected militants hurled a grenade at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kawdara locality in Srinagar on Saturday, resulting in damage to several vehicles, police said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty or injury, they said.

A grenade was hurled by militants to target the CRPF personnel posted in Kawdara locality of the interior area of the city in the afternoon, police said.

The area was cordoned off immediately after the explosion and further details are awaited.