Connect with us

Latest News

Militants hurl grenade at CRPF personnel in Srinagar

Press Trust of India

Published

🕒 10 hours ago  

on

IST

Suspected militants hurled a grenade at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kawdara locality in Srinagar on Saturday, resulting in damage to several vehicles, police said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty or injury, they said.

A grenade was hurled by militants to target the CRPF personnel posted in Kawdara locality of the interior area of the city in the afternoon, police said.

 

The area was cordoned off immediately after the explosion and further details are awaited.

Related Topics:
Press Trust of India

PTI ! We bring the World to you...

Advertisement
Loading...
Comments

Kashmir

Light snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, min temp rises

Press Trust of India

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Many parts of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall on Saturday, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature which brought some relief to the people from the intense cold conditions, the meteorological department said.

A MeT official said the weather would remain generally cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Union territories on Saturday with chances of light rain or snow.

“Light snowfall of two to five inches occurred at many places of Kashmir, hilly areas of Jammu and on the higher reaches of Ladakh,” he said.

 

The official said the weather would remain generally cloudy in both the Union territories on Saturday.

“A spell of widespread light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur during January 6 to 7 evening,” he said.

The official said the fresh snowfall brought some relief to the residents in the Valley from the intense cold conditions as the night temperature showed improvement.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius Friday night over three degrees up from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius two degrees up from the previous night.

The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius over seven degrees up from minus 10.0 degrees Celsius Thursday night, he said.

The official said Qazigund the gateway town to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius up over six degrees from the previous night’s minus 7.0 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum temperature at 0.8 degree Celsius, the official said.

The mercury in Leh in Ladakh settled at a low of minus 18.3 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and minimum temperatures drop considerably.

‘Chillai-Kalan’ began on December 21 and it will end on January 31. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

Continue Reading

Latest News

Kashmir9 hours ago

Light snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, min temp rises

Many parts of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall on Saturday, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature which brought...
Latest News10 hours ago

Militants hurl grenade at CRPF personnel in Srinagar

Suspected militants hurled a grenade at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kawdara locality in Srinagar on Saturday, resulting...

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Enter your email address to subscribe to this The Kashmir Monitor and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 1,021,138 other subscribers

Archives

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Advertisement
Hi! 👋 We use cookies🍪 on this website to help operate our site and for analytics and advertising purposes. For more on how we use cookies and your cookie choices, go here! By continuing to use our services, you are giving us your consent to use cookies.