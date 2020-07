Srinagar: Suspected militants fired upon army convoy in Ladoo area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that, militants fired upon the army convoy during the course of firing one lady recieved minor injury.

She was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment and was discharged soon, the IGP added.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to the attackers.(GNS)