Militant killed in Tral gunfight, operation on

Srinagar: One militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces at Machoma Tral area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Thrusday.

A senior Police officer saidb that in the intial exchange of firing one militant has been killed and operation is still underway. The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

According to the reports, a joint team of Police and Army’s 42 RR aunched a cordon-and-search-operation in Machoma Tral.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.(GNS)