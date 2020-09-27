Militant killed in south Kashmir gunfight, operation on

Pulwama: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Samboora area of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Official sources said that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however the identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army’s 50RR and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in Samboora after recieving specific information.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, triggering off an encounter.(GNS)