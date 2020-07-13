Militant killed in ongoing south Kashmir gunfight

Anantnag: A militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and security in Viddy Srigufwara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning.

An official said that a militant has been killed where is operation is on in the area.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Anantnag district—KNO)