Militant killed in ongoing encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in ongoing encounter in Arrah area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Official sources said that in an ongoing firefight one unidentified militant has been killed so far.

Police too confirmed it on their official Twitter handle.

Pertinently, 120 militants have been killed so far this year in the Valley.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army’s 34RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Arrah.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.