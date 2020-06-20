Militant killed in ongoing encounter in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in orchards of Lokhdipora area of Nehama in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

An official said that a militant has been killed in early exchange of fire while as search operation is on in the area.

He said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Kulgam district

This is the ninth encounter in South Kashmir so far in June in which 28 militants have been killed. (KNO)