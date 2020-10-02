Militancy related incidents have gone down in J&K: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Friday said that militancy related incidents have gone down in the Union Territory and the overall law and order has considerably improved compared to past few years.

“The improvement in situation is because of the fact that youth of Kashmir understood the futility of violence and violent actions. Today, our youth are shining in civil services at both UT and All India levels. Our youth are taking part in sports activities at J&K, national and international levels,” DGP told reporters, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), at Police Headquarters here. He spoke to the media men on the occasion of Gandhijayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, celebrated every year on October 2.

To a query about the use of artilleries on the LoC in Poonch and Kupwara, he said that “our neighbour is victim of violence itself but it still continues to promote violence.” “Unfortunately, we lost three soldiers yesterday in CFVs at Poonch and Jammu. Our forces are giving a befitting a reply.”

To a query, when would the bodies of slain trio from Rajouri be handed over to their families, the DGP Singh said that legal formalities are being followed and “very soon, bodies will be handed over to the family members. Legal formalities are being completed and once all formalities are done, bodies of slain will be handed over to their families.”—(KNO)