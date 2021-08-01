MeT forecasts light rain in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday said that there was possibility of brief spell of light to moderate rain and thunder at scattered places mainly towards late afternoon and evening but there’s no forecast of any heavy rain in J&K and Ladakh.

“Currently it’s partly cloudy at most places of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” a MeT official said here. Regarding forecast for next one week, the MeT said: “a brief spell of light to moderate rain and thunder likely to occur at scattered places mainly towards late afternoon and evening. There’s no forecast of any rain.”

Meanwhile, the official said that Srinagar received traces of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours while the summer capital of J&K recorded minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius which is 0.9 degrees Celsius above the normal for the season.

Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, received 21.0mm during the time and recorded minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius against normal of 24.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Katra recorded downpour of 22.2mm of rain while Batote had 1.2mm, Banihal 0.3mm and Bhaderwah 3.6mm, the official said.

Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, received no rain and recorded minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

Pahalgam received 13.9mm of rain while the famous tourist resort recorded a low of 13.9 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag had 2.6mm of rain even as it recorded a minimum of 16.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The border town Kupwara received 6.2mm of rain while it recorded minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

World famous skiing and tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir had 40.6mm of rain, highest in J&K, and was the coldest place in Valley, recording minimum of 11.2 degrees Celsius, he added. (GNS)