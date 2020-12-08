Mehbooba Mufti not allowed to visit Budgam: PDP

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she was not allowed to move out of her Gupkar residence.

“Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. Ive been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes,” she said in a tweet.

Mufti was scheduled to visit Budgam area to meet people, who are being evicted from their lands and homes, after the administration scrapped the Roshni Act. The police and civil officers cited orders from “higher authorities” for the politician’s detention.

Mehbooba’s daughter Ilitija Mufti said that the PDP chief intended to visit remote areas of Budgam district where Gujjar families are being evicted. “But a heavy contingent of police and paramilitary forces reached our Gupkar residence and locked the main entry gate,” Iltija said.

Mehboobaji is a politician, and has a right to go wherever she wishes,” Iltija said, adding that “Mehboobaji even told police that she will take her private vehicle to reach Budgam, but instead she was not allowed to venture out.”

“On one hand, BJP politicians are given full security cover and other facilities to undertake journey of their choice and on the other, Mehboobaji has been caged at her home,” Iltija said adding that the government wants to continue its “oppressive and disruptive actions here and anyone who even tries to talk about these issues isn’t allowed to do so.”

In the last presser, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma had stated that Mehbooba being the former J&K chief minister needs to follow the proper security protocol while venturing out of her home—(KNO)