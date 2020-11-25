DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA arrests PDP leader Waheed Parra

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested PDP’s youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para in connection with the DySP Devender Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu’s arrest case.

Para’s arrest comes after NIA questioned him for two days at its New Delhi.

A top NIA official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) over phone from New Delhi that today, PDP youth wing president Para was questioned for the entire day in the New Delhi office of NIA and now he has been formally arrested.“

On January 12, DySP Devender Singh, along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu besides a lawyer were arrested while travelling in a vehicle from Srinagar to Jammu on January 19, this year. On June 19, suspended DySP managed to get the bail, while the NIA stated that it was investigating another case against DySP Singh—(KNO)