Srinagar: Nineteen-year-old Wasifa Nazir of Baramulla suffered from chronic migraine for years.

She could hardly concentrate on her studies. It was her mother who motivated Wasifa to get a membership in a local gym.

“I wasn’t very much active in my life. My mother noticed changes in me and got me a membership in the gym,” She said.

Come 2023, Wasifa won the `State Powerlifting Championship’.

“I was not honestly prepared for all this. I have been into fitness for the last one year and it was my coach Priya Sidhu who motivated me to participate in the State Powerlifting Championship. With her and my family’s support, I bagged the title of State Powerlifting Champion 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir under the 52-kilogram weight category,” Wasifa said.

“I lifted 110 Kg of weight with utter professionalism. Judges were impressed by my performances and motivated me that I should pursue a career in this sport to achieve much bigger ahead,” she said.

Wasifa is now preparing to participate in international events. “My goal is to perform and bag a gold medal in international championships. Right now, I am undergoing training. My trainer is preparing me mentally and physically for bigger competitions. I am focusing on improving my strength so that I can face stalwarts in the game,” she said.

With her unwavering commitment and passion for the sport, she has not only become a role model for young athletes but has also challenged long-held beliefs about what young girls can achieve in a traditionally male-dominated field.

“My younger sister has also started powerlifting. Many young girls approach me for suggestions and queries related to the future course of action. It is good to see that many young girls are now coming into this field of sports to make their future.,” she said.

Wasifa’s unwavering dedication and exemplary sportsmanship have earned her the admiration and respect of fellow athletes and trainers alike.

“Wasifa is doing really well in this sport. She is being constantly supported by the federation. We are hopeful that she emerges victorious in future competitions also,” said Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, president of Powerlifting Federation of India, Jammu and Kashmir.