Pictures of Zimbabwean Islamic scholar Mufti Ismail Menk enjoying water sports with his family in London are breaking the internet.

Mufti Menk posted pictures of enjoying water sports on social media. Within minutes social media was flooded with reactions. Some of the netizens questioned Mufti Menk for what they say `wasting time’.

“Real sheiks wouldn’t ever see your comment on social media either and take the time to reply. A few minutes spent every year doesn’t determine the genuineness or not of a person,” Mufti Menk wrote.

“Rasulallah (Prophet Muhammad) also engaged in many recreative activities with his family. We must be balanced. Our children and family members have a right over us. Concern for the Ummah is only possible if you have concern for your own family first.”

A user wrote: “I wish she herself would have gained some knowledge before spitting her words. Taking part in activities, showing love to your wife, traveling with your family, and smiling, all these are Sunnah.”